The newly posted Commissioner, Kwara State Police Command, Mohammed Lawal Bagega, has taken over duty from the erstwhile CP, Kayode Egbetokun.

Bagega hails from Bagega in Anka Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

He holds a Bachelor of Science in Political Science.

He did his youth service in Plateau State.

Bagega enlisted in the Nigerian Police Force as a young cadet officer in March 1, 1990.

In the course of service to the Nation, he served in various capacities in different Commands and Formations, including the following: Osun State, Bauchi State, Delta State, Lagos State, Adamawa State, Kebbi State, Kano State, Jigawa and Imo State Commands.

He also served at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos State.

He was deployed to the Kwara State Police Command as the Commissioner of Police from Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil, Kano.

The Commissioner of Police attended Courses both within and outside the country, which include Disaster Management course at Mount Carmel Khaifa, Israel; Senior Executive Courses in Integrity and Management and Corruption; Intermediate Command Course from Command and Staff College, Jos.

Bagega is married with children and loves traveling and tourism