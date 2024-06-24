New Kano CP assumes duty, vows to ensure adequate security

The newly appointed Police Commissioner for Kano State Command, Salman Dogo Garba, has assumed duty and assured his readiness to ensure adequate security of lives and property in the state.

Garba, while speaking during a farewell ceremony held at the Officers Mess Bompai Kano organised in honour of the former Commissioner of Police, Husani Gumel, who was promoted to AIG, solicited the support and cooperation of the Officers and men of the State Police Command and the general public.

In his remarks, the outgoing CP appreciated the officers and men of the Kano State Command for the tremendous support they accorded to him during his tenure, stressing that was the reason behind his success in Kano.

AIG Gumel however enjoined Officers and Men of the state command to give the new CP all the needed support to enable him to achieve the set objectives.

It was learnt that the Correspondent Chapel of Nigeria Union of Journalists, Kano State Chapter, during the colourful ceremony, presented an award of Excellence to the outgoing CP for his outstanding performance during his tenure .

Highlights of the events included the presentation of awards to Police Officers and Men and other philanthropists for their commitment to promoting peace in the state.