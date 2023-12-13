New ICPC Chairman assumes office

The new Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Dr. Musa Adamu Aliyu, SAN has officially assumed office as the fifth substantive Chairman of the Commission.

Aliyu arrived at the Commission after he was sworn in by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the State House.

Speaking during his inaugural meeting with members of management staff, Dr. Aliyu thanked President Tinubu for finding him worthy of the position, stating that though the task ahead of him may be challenging, with the support of the management and the entire staff of ICPC, a lot of successes will be recorded under his watch.

The new ICPC boss promised to be a humble and listening leader that will be ready to consult as well as to position himself ready to lead from the front.

He said, “I want to assure you that you will find in me, a leader who is humble and ready to listen to you. I am ready to work with you as a team. I am also promising you that I will lead by example.

“I know for a fact that leadership is a burden but once we are united, there is no amount of challenge that we will not surmount. I know that you too would be open to working with me because I cannot do this work alone, I will always consult and we will do everything together.”

Speaking on behalf of the management staff, the Secretary to the Commission, Clifford Oparaodu, welcomed the new Chairman and assured him that he has a great team to work with.

He expressed the belief that with the interactions he has had with the new Chairman, the Commission was poised to surmount many of its challenges as he will hit the ground running.

Dr Aliyu, who hails from Birnin Kudu Local Government Area of Jigawa State bagged his law degree from the Bayero University, Kano, in 2003 and was called to the Nigerian Bar in 2004. He also obtained his Masters in Law degree (LLM) in Islamic Law from the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria in 2011.

The new ICPC boss also obtained a PhD degree in 2019 at the School of Law, Universiti Utara Malaysia in Constitutional Law with a specialisation in Appointment and Discipline of Judicial officers in Nigeria.

President Tinubu had on October 17 2023, appointed Dr. Aliyu as the chairman of ICPC after which he was screened by the Senate.

Dr Aliyu takes over from Professor Bolaji Owasanoye, SAN who has proceeded on a three-month pre-end of tenure leave which is expected to terminate on February 4, 2024.