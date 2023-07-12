New GOC, 82 Division, assumes office, urges troops to brace up

828 828

The General Officer Commanding (GOC), 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, Enugu, Maj.-Gen. Hassan Dada, Wednesday, has assumed office, urging commanders, officers and troops to brace up for more work.

Dada took over from Maj.-Gen. Aminu Chinade who had been redeployed to Nigerian Army Heritage and Future Centre as Dean of Faculty, Operational Research.

He assured the troops of improved welfare, adding that all the personnel in the division should be ready to redouble their efforts and ensure that crime and criminality was kicked-out of the South-East zone and Cross River very soon.

“We must ensure that enduring peace and security return to the South-East and Cross River State.

“I want you to extend the same cooperation you have given to the outgoing GOC to me, even as we re-strategise and re-double our efforts to achieve more.

“I appreciate the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Maj.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, for the confidence reposed in me as the GOC and I urge all the commanders in the division to ensure that we deliver on the Nigerian army’s mandate.

“I do know that the task ahead may be herculean, but the COAS knows we have the capacity and expertise to deliver,” he said.

The new GOC also assured the residents of the South-East and Cross River State that the Nigerian Army working in synergy with sister security agencies would ensure that the people have the freedom to go about their businesses unhindered.

Earlier, the outgoing GOC thanked the officers and troops of the division for their cooperation which resulted in operational successes.

“I want to thank you for successful and hitch-free general elections in the division’s area of responsibility.

“I want to appreciate the outgone COAS, Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, for appointing me GOC as well as the present COAS, Maj.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, for my recent posting.

“I will want all officers and troops of the division to give the new GOC the maximum cooperation for him to excel as well,” he said.

Highlights of the event were the signing of the hand over and take over note; decoration of the new GOC with 82 Division insignia, inspection of quarter guard and interaction with the troops.