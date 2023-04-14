New GOC, 1 Division resumes duty

The new General Officer Commanding (GOC), 1 Division Nigerian Army, Kaduna.Maj.-Gen. Olufemi Akinjobi, has resumed duty.

Akinjobi took over Friday from Maj.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, who moved to Army Headquarters as Chief of Operations.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) report that before his appointment as GOC, Akinjobi was the Chief of Operations, Army Headquarters.

Addressing Principal Staff Officers, Commanders and Soldiers of the Division, Akinjobi, the 40th GOC 1 Division pledged to build on the successes recorded by his predecessor.

The GOC, who doubles as the Commander Operation Whirl Punch, charged officers and men of the Division to redouble efforts in clearing their areas of responsibility of all criminal elements.

He commended the immediate past GOC for the unprecedented successes recorded in tackling banditry, kidnapping and other criminal activities within the 1 Division area of responsibility.

Akinjobi described the outgone GOC as a fine Infantry General and a seasoned fighter who made the Nigerian Army proud in the various theaters of operation he served in the country.

“We have worked in the same department of operations with Lagbaja, we both have worked hard to where we are today. We can only move forward.

“I am very proud of him and the Nigerian Army is so proud of him as well,” he added.

Earlier, Lagbaja tasked officers and soldiers of the Division to accord the new GOC all the necessary cooperation needed to succeed.

He thanked officers and men of the Division for their selfless services to Nigeria and prayed for the repose of the souls of those who died in defending the nation. NAN