New fuel price: Beginning of hard time under APC — LP

The Labour Party has said that the new price of fuel introduced by the Federal Government was the beginning of hard times for Nigerians under the All Progressives Congress-led regime.

The party made its position known in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Pastor Obiora Ifoh, on Tuesday.

The statement said: “The Labour Party has said that the latest adjustment in the petroleum Pump Price is just the beginning of hard times Nigerians will be facing under the All Progressives Congress-led administration.

“Recall that we had earlier warned that the bourgeoisie government in place can only enrich the upper class and inflict penury on the proletariat. You offer a paltry N8000 to a family of Five and extract all they have laboured for through obnoxious policies.

“Nigerians do not deserve what they are getting from the present government. The Labour Party condemns the attitude of the government to its people. This is even coming at a time when the Nigerian currency has continued to devalue under the watch of this government.

“We are however optimistic that Nigeria will overcome the Taskmaster of our time.”