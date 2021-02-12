The new Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Jigawa State Command, Ahmed Mohammed, has assumed duty.

Ado Adamu, the command’s spokesperson, made this known in a statement on Friday in Dutse.

Adamu said the new Sector Commander, who took over from Alphonsus Godwin, had served the corps in various capacities.

“The new sector commander, who was transferred from the FRSC sector command in Lafiya, Nasarawa, has since assumed duty,” Adamu said.

He said the immediate-past sector commander, Godwin, had been transferred to Plateau State as substantive Sector Commander.

“Mohammed, during the handover ceremony pledged to ensure the seamless actualisation of the corps’s mandate in the state,” the spokesman said.