Dr. Mukaila Ya’u, Rector of the newly-established Federal Polytechnic, Nyak in Shendam Local Government Area of Plateau State, has said the institution will adopt world class standards in its operations.

Ya’u gave the assurance in a statement by Dr. Makut Macham, Director of Press and Public Affairs to Governor Simon Lakong, after a courtesy visit to the governor on Tuesday in Jos.

He said the visit was to inform the governor of the official take-off of the polytechnic.

Ya’u said they were in Plateau State with a clear vision and mission, to develop a world class polytechnic which would provide quality academic, professional and entrepreneurial skills to its students.

He said it would empower the students to make positive impact in the technological and socio-economic development of the country.

“Our goal is to produce innovative graduates both at the National Diploma and Higher National Diploma levels, worthy of skills and character through effective teaching, learning and research for the technological advancement of Nigeria,” he said.

He thanked the governor for his support for the establishment of the institution, saying it was critical in facilitating its smooth take-off and operations.

Ya’u appealed to the governor to provide office furniture, stationery, vehicles and accommodation for the principal officers to enable them to coordinate the operations of the institution.

Responding, Lalong assured the Rector of his support, saying some infrastructure had already been provided.

He said: “We have already done the needful.

“What we are supposed to do we are already doing it.

“There is no way any state will have this privilege and say it will not assist you.

“The take-off of this polytechnic is going to be one of the best in the country, and I will direct that some of these issues be handled immediately.”

Lalong thanked President Muhammed Buhari for approving the polytechnic, saying the state did not take it for granted.

He said the pioneer staff would be provided a conducive environment to discharge their duties effectively.

The governor said he expected immediate admission of students and a good working relationship with the rector and management.

President Buhari in February approved the establishment of the polytechnic with a N2 billion take-off grant.