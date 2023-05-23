New FAAN boss vows to reposition airports

The newly appointed Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Kabir Yusuf, has pledged to reposition the nation’s airports, towards growth and development of the country.

He made the declaration Tuesday in Abuja during the handover ceremony that took place at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA).

Yusuf promised to effectively and efficiently work with the staff members and other stakeholders in order to achieve the feat.

According to the new Managing Director, airport is a catalyst to tourism growth and key to national and international relations.

“I am grateful to Allah for the opportunity to contribute my quota to my country. I am not the most experienced, neither most qualified nor deserved. It is just a choice of God.

“To Him, I extend my sincere gratitude.

“Current global reality shows that aviation drives sustainable growth. We will put all hands on deck to reposition our airports towards establishing sustainability during our purposely leadership, with professionalism, discipline, accountability and responsibility“ he said.

He sought support of all stakeholders to build on the successes of previous leaders.

The new Managing Director said effort would be intensified to improve facilities for safety, security and efficiency, to carry passengers and goods at world class standards.

Earlier, the outgoing Managing Director, Capt. Rabiu Yadudu, described Yusuf as strong , proactive, intelligent and a hard worker with unique wisdom in aviation industry.

He said that Yusuf’s special performance as NAIA Airport Manager and other positions he had held previously would have earned him recommendation to be his successor.

Yadudu, whose four- year tenure expired on May 19, gave thanks for the opportunity given to serve.

He said that during his tenure, there was robust staff welfare, constant critical support for stakeholders and projects met were fully accomplished.