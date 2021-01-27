RelatedPosts No Content Available

Abatti Muhammad has been appointed Acting Executive Secretary of the National Board for Technical Education, says the board’s Deputy Director, Public Relations, Jacob Abang.

Abang said in a statement in Kaduna on Wednesday, that the new ES took over from Ekpenyong Ekpenyong, who retired from service on January 22 at the age of 60.

Abang explained that Ekpenyong was the ES on acting capacity since Dr. Masa’udu Kazaure bowed out of service three months ago, after serving as the board’s Executive Secretary for 10 years.

He said that Ekpenyong, a Town Planner, thanked the Governing Board, management and staff of the board for their cooperation and support during his short stay as the board’s acting ES.

He added that Ekpenyong had successfully concluded the promotion exercise for senior staff currently awaiting approval by the Governing Board, as well as the commencement of the 2020/2021 accreditation exercise.

Abang said: “The town planner had also ensured the collection of academic data for the production of the board’s Digest of Statistics and monitoring of capital projects in the polytechnics, among others.

“He also urged the Federal Government to consider appointing a substantive ES from among qualified members of staff who understand the challenges of the Board rather than appoint someone from outside.

“He particularly expressed confidence on the leadership capacity of Muhammad if appointed as the substantive executive secretary.”

Muhammad, a First-Class graduate of Agricultural Engineering from the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, was born of February 12, 1964 in Dawakin Kudu, Kano State.

He obtained a Master of Science degree in Soil and Water Engineering in 1991 as well as Master of Arts degree in Development Studies from University of Leeds, UK in 1999.

He began his public service career as an Assistant Lecturer in the Department of Agricultural Engineering, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria in 1988 and joined the NBTE as a Senior Programmes Officer in 1992, where he served as pioneer Secretary of the board’s Journal of Agriculture Technology, Project Officer, UNESCO-Nigeria TVE Revitalization Project.

Muhammad was later appointed Rector of Kano State Polytechnic between 2004 and 2007 and returned to NBTE in 2007 as Deputy Director of Programmes (Engineering Technology Division).

Until his appointment as the acting ES, Muhammad was the Director, Vocational, Technical and Skills Development Department.