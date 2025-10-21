New Era Girls Secondary School set for 40th reunion anniversary

The countdown has begun for the 40th Reunion Anniversary of New Era Girls Secondary School, Lagos.

The landmark event will blend nostalgia, empowerment, and community impact in an event themed: “A Celebration of Legacy and Giving Back.”

The three-day event will hold from October 22 to 24, 2025.

The reunion is being spearheaded by the 40th Reunion Anniversary Committee under the leadership of Olubukola Ogunleye, whose vision is to create a meaningful experience that honours the school’s legacy while inspiring future generations.

Ogunleye, whose committee has subcommittees with Bisi Ajakaiye as the Head of the Publicity Subcommittee, shared her heartfelt reflections on the significance of the reunion: “This reunion is not just about looking back.

“It’s about reconnecting with our roots, celebrating our shared journey, and giving back to the school that shaped us.

“We want every girl who walks through those gates to know she belongs to a legacy of strength, excellence, and sisterhood.”

Day 1 will feature a vibrant display of unity and cultural pride as attendees wear Adire uniforms.

The morning kicks off with a Girls’ Empowerment Seminar tailored to secondary school girls aged 10 to 17.

Alumni facilitators will lead age-specific sessions focused on safety, self-worth, and confidence, aiming to equip the students with tools for personal growth and resilience.

Following the seminar, the spotlight will shift to the official dedication and handover of the newly-refurbished Physics Laboratory, a generous donation from the alumni to bolster academic excellence.

Roselyn Akpene, Principal of the Junior Secondary School and president of the ’85 set, will receive the facility on behalf of the school.

The Lagos State Commissioner of Education, Jamiu Tolani Alli-Balogun, is scheduled to speak at the event on Wednesday.

The day will continue with a Community Impact and Recognition segment, where students will receive stationery and outstanding staff members will be honoured for their dedication and service.

The afternoon will culminate in a lively celebration at the School Hall, featuring music, dance, and shared meals with top staff, offering alumni a chance to reconnect and relive cherished memories.

October 23 has been designated a Free Day, allowing attendees to relax, bond informally, and enjoy the company of old friends in a more personal setting.

Also Read

The reunion will reach its grand finale on October 24 with a glamorous Gala Night set to begin at 3pm.

While the venue is yet to be announced, the dress code: “Glam in All White,” promises an elegant and nostalgic atmosphere.

The evening will feature a red carpet and photo session, cultural performances, comedy, music, and dance.

Attendees will also reflect on their shared journey, witness the presentation of reunion awards, and partake in the ceremonial cutting of the 40th reunion cake.

Dinner and networking will round off the night, reinforcing the bonds that have stood the test of time.

With alumni from various graduating sets, current students, staff, and school management expected to attend, the 40th Reunion Anniversary stands as a powerful testament to the enduring spirit of New Era Girls Secondary School and the transformative power of education, community, and shared purpose.

As Ogunleye aptly put it: “We are not just celebrating a milestone we are reigniting a legacy.”