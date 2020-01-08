A Kano High Court on Wednesday fixed January 27 for hearing in the motion on notice filed by some Kano Elders, seeking for an order stopping the implementation of a new law creating four New Emirates in Kano.

News Agency of Nigeria reports that the suit, filed by Alhaji Bashir Usman-Tofa and 19 others, is challenging the law that created the four new first Class Emirates.

The defendants in the suit are: The Governor of Kano State, The speaker Kano House of Assembly, Kano State House of Assembly, The Attorney General of Kano, Tafida Abubakar-Ila, Ibrahim Abdulkadir-Gaya, Dr Ibrahim Abubakar II, Aminu Ado-Bayero, and Kano Emirate Council.

Justice Nura Sagir fixed the date, after Counsel to the Plaintiffs, A.B. Mahmoud, SAN, prayed the court for an adjourned because the respondents served them their preliminary objections only on Tuesday, January 7 by 6.30 p.m.

He said: “Why will the respondents serve us very late when they filed their preliminary objections on December 31, 2019.

“A lawyer is to promote the administration of justice. I am upset with the way the respondents are delaying the proceedings.”

Responding, Ibrahim Mukhtar, the Attorney-General of Kano and counsel to the respondents, apologised to the court for not serving their response on time.

“It was not intentional. It happened out of pressure. I urge the court to please accept my apologies,” he said.

NAN reports that the plaintiffs, under the ”Kano Elders” in their suit, prayed for an interlocutory injunction restraining the respondents or privies from further giving effect to the purported Kano State Emirates Council law 2019 pending hearing in the motion on notice.

They further prayed the court to restrain the first, fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh, and eight respondents from convening the councils of chief or taking any steps.

They further prayed the court to restrain the Kano State Governor and his privies from continuing to give recognition or any decision in any way to the Emirs of Rano, Gaya, Bichi and Karaye.

“Restraining the four New first Class Emirs from parading themselves as emirs and maintenance of status quo”.