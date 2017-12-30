New EKEDC helmsman promises tougher measures against saboteurs

Adeoye Fadeyibi, the new Managing Director of Eko Electricity Distribution Company Plc, has promised a more vigorous fight against energy theft and other sharp practices.

Fadeyibi told the News Agency of Nigeria in Lagos on Saturday that it was disturbing that despite efforts to improve on power supply, some unpatriotic individuals were still engaging in condemnable acts of energy theft and meter by-pass.

He said: “Our advice to such people is straightforward and simple: Change your ways or get disgraced.

“We will explore all legal options, including prosecution and naming and shaming in the media, to bring such saboteurs of our efforts to book.

“Let it be known that though the leadership of the Eko Disco has changed.

“The business, the market and our products remain the same, just like our goals.”

Fadeyibi said he would ensure that the right people are given the right roles and equipped with the right tools to effectively meet the expectations of its customers.

He said: “No business thrives when key players work without clear-cut direction about their destination.

“This is why we must set standards for all functions and roles, so we can know how we are faring in the realisation of our set goals.

“Our goal is to create more and more inclusive leaders and individuals that go above and beyond towards the realisation of our corporate goals.

“For business profitability to be attained, we must plan together, move together and succeed together.”

Fadeyibi, who took over the leadership of the company from Oladele Amoda, promised effective customer service delivery.

He said: “I am going to continue with the legacy of my predecessor (Amoda) and also move the business of the Disco to the next level.

“I commend Engineer Amoda for a good job and the innovation he brought to the network.

“Today, Eko Disco is rated and regarded as the most regulatory-compliant among the Discos courtesy of Amoda’s commitment to the job.”

Fadeyibi said the company would ensure continuous engagement with customers on effective service delivery.

The EKEDC boss promised to ensure regular supply of electricity in its operational territory.

NAN reports Fadeyibi has experience in power generation, with core expertise in gas turbine technology, design, installation and commissioning, operations and maintenance, and power plant services.

He has a degree in Mechanical Engineering from New York State University and has attended several technical and management trainings.

NAN.