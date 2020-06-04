The new Commissioner of Police in Edo State, Johnson Kokumo, has vowed to apprehend those behind the rape and killing of a student of the University of Benin, Vera Uwaila Omozuwa.

Kokumo made the vow on Thursday when he paid a condolence visit to the family of the slain student in Benin.

The Commissioner, in company with his top management and tactical teams, assured the family that the culprits would be brought to book in no distant time.

The parents of the deceased, Johnson and Joy Omozuwa, expressed gratitude to the police for its efforts at ensuring that justice would be served.

Omozuwa, a 100 level student of UNIBEN, died three days after she was attacked and raped in a church in Benin, where she had gone to read her books on May 27.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that on the entourage of the new CP were the leadership and representatives of the Police Community Relations Committee, as well as the Student Union Government of the University of Benin.