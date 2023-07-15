New Director General assumes duty at DICON

828 828

Maj.-Gen. Aniedi Edet has assumed duty as the 24th Director General (DG), Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON).

The Chief Public Relations Officer of DICON, Musa Yakubu, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Saturday in Kaduna.

Yakubu said Maj.-Gen. Edet took over from Maj-Gen Hassan Tafida on July 11.

He said that Tafida had been posted as Corps Commander of the Nigerian Army Electrical and Mechanical Engineering (NAEME).

According to him, the former DG thanked the management and staff for their support throughout his tenure.

He emphasised the importance of maintaining the same level of support for the new DG.

He expressed confidence in the abilities of the new DG to move DICON to even greater heights following his track record in the military.

He explained that the new DG acknowledged the trust and confidence placed in his appointment by the Chief of Defence Staff and the Chief of Army Staff, Maj.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja.

Yakubu said the new DG recognised the weight of responsibility of leading a critical national asset like DICON and pledged his dedication to duty and determined efforts to advance its founding mission and objectives.

“With the right environment, resources and collective will by all stakeholders, DICON can grow to meet Nigeria’s needs in defence materials.

He said Maj.-Gen. Edet also acknowledged the efforts of past DGs, especially his predecessor Maj.-Gen. Tafida, for their leadership and accomplishments.

Edet pledged to consolidate and build upon the foundation and seek to propel DICON to new heights, emphasising the promotion of innovation, staff welfare and a business orientation as his priorities.

He also promised to make DICON a viable and productive national asset.

He appealed for teamwork and collaboration to achieve the strategic goals of DICON and assured that he would lead with integrity, professionalism, and a relentless pursuit of excellence.

He said the new DG had a Bachelor of Engineering degree in Electrical/Electronic Engineering from the Nigerian Defence Academy Kaduna, a Master’s degree in International Affairs and Diplomacy, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

He also holds a Master’s degree in governance and leadership from Ghana Institute for Management and Public Administration, Accra, and Master of Science in National Security Strategy from the United States of America National Defense University.

He was a Directing Staff member at Nigeria’s and Ghana’s Armed Forces Command and Staff Colleges.

He has attended several courses within and outside Nigeria, including Defence and Security Management Course organised by King’s College London.

He also attended the United States of America National War College as International Fellow in June 2016 and graduated in June 2017 as a “Distinguished Graduate”.

Yakubu said the handover ceremony was attended by senior management staff, military officers and staff of DICON.