New CP warns officers against illegal checking of citizens’ phones

828 828

The new Commissioner, Kwara State Police Command, Ebunoluwarotimi Adelesi, has warned police operatives to desist from illegal and indiscriminate checking of innocent citizens’ phones.

The CP warned during her maiden news conference on Tuesday in Ilorin that such would henceforth attract consequences.

Adelesi equally called on residents to know their rights and fight for the same when confronted by policemen on illegal phone checking, assuring that the police will be civil but firm in discharging its statutory duties without fear or favour.

The police chief said the Command would ensure it discharged its duties with a high level of professionalism while particular attention shall be paid to the protection and promotion of the human rights of all.

She said all reports of activities of cultists would, henceforth, be properly investigated and masterminds prosecuted according to the law.

Adelesi said the emphasis of the Command under her watch would be crime prevention.

She added: “This is borne out of our conviction that the emotional, social, economic and practical costs of victimisation are unquantifiable and extremely burdensome.

“Our resolve to have crime prevention as the major policy thrust is further enhanced by the notion that crime can directly undermine the legitimacy of a state by destroying the trust relationship between the people and the state.”

Also Read:

The Commissioner further explained that existing efforts to cooperate and collaborate with the communities in the state would also be enhanced because they are in a good position to contribute to the policing of their environment.

On the borders with neighbouring states: Oyo, Osun, Kogi and Niger, Adelesi disclosed that arrangements were ongoing to strengthen the existing collaboration between the states to prevent cross-border crimes.