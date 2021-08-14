New CP visits Gov. Ugwuanyi, assures him of enhanced security

The new Commissioner of Police in Enugu State, Abubakar Lawal, has paid a familiarisation visit to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and promised to eliminate security threats in the state.

Lawal also used the opportunity of the visit to assure Ugwuanyi of his determination to emplace and further improve on existing policing strategies towards curbing existing and emerging security challenges in the state.

This was contained in a statement by the state Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, on Saturday in Enugu.

Ndukwe said the new Commissioner visited the governor on Friday evening at the Government House, Enugu.

He said the governor warmly received the police boss and promised to provide the necessary support he required to excel.

The police spokesman said the Commissioner was accompanied in the visit by senior police officers, including the Assistant Commissioner of Police in-charge of state Criminal Investigation Department, Fidelis Ogarabe.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that the new commissioner assumed office on August 10, 2021 as the state’s 25th Commissioner of Police.

Lawal took over from Mohammed Aliyu, who had been redeployed to Force CID, Abuja.