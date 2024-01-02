New CP assumes duty in Edo, declares war on cultism

The new Commissioner of Police (CP) for Edo, Funsho Adeboye, has officially assumed duty in Benin, the State’s capital.

Adeboye resumed Tuesday, warning cult members disturbing the peace of the state to leave or face the full weight of the law.

The CP also warned Officers and Men of the Command to stay away from corruption and other infractions while carrying out their duties.

Adeboye, who was received by top officers of the Command, said his administration would be propelled by democratic policing and fear of God.

He said: “cultism is a dangerous trend which we are ready to curb.

“The Inspector General of Police has resolved that this menace of cultism should be curbed without reservation and Governor Godwin Obaseki is on the same page with the police’s resolve on cultism.”

He added that the command under his watch would not not fold its arms and allow cult groups to dent the image of this administration.

“My main priority as Commissioner of police in Edo is to put an end to cultism through lawful means”.

He advised parents and guardians to warn their children and wards to desist from cultism as those disturbing the peace of the public were going to be apprehended and diligently prosecuted.

Adeboye added: “I also want to call for the cooperation of the judiciary so that any person arrested for contravening the law would not go unpunished.

“I also want to call on the public to give useful information to the police to nip the crime in the bud.

“I want to call on journalists as well, to support the police in the fight against crime and criminality.”

The new CP took over from CP Muhammed Dankwara, who was posted to the National Institute For Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, Jos.