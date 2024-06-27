New CP assumes duty at the Police Special Fraud Unit, Lagos

Ayotunde Godwin Omodeinde has assumed duty at the Police Special Fraud Unit as the 30th Commissioner of Police, Lagos.

He succeeds AIG Margaret Agebe Ochalla, who has been promoted to the privileged rank of Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG) and reassigned as AIG Police Force Headquarters Annex, Obalende, Lagos.

This was made known in a statement by the unit’s Public Relations Officer, SP Eyitayo Johnson on Thursday.

According to the statement, Omodeinde is a native of Ijebu North East Local Government Area of Ogun State.

He brings with him, a wealth of experience, dedication and strong educational background. He holds a Bachelor of Psychology (B. Sc Hons) from the prestigious University of Ibadan and Advance Diploma in Information Technology Management (APTECH).

He was commissioned into the Nigeria Police Force on 18th May, 1992 as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police (C/ASP) and trained at the prestigious Police Academy Annex, Kaduna.

An ICT expert, skilled investigator, operations expert, seasoned/result oriented administrator and a trainer; Omodeinde possesses a vast experience in ICT-based Law Enforcement and he is a firm believer in team work, dedication and discipline.

He previously served as O/C Okuku Police Station, Cross Rivers State (CRS) Command, Divisional Police Officer, Ogoja Divisional Police Headquarters CRS, O/C Police Training School, Calabar, IGP Monitoring Unit FHQ Abuja, O/C Internet FHQ Abuja, DPO Karishi Divisional Headquarters, Nasarawa Police Command, CSP INFOTECH DICT FHQ Abuja, O/C X-Squad Zone 11 Headquarters, Osogbo, DCP INFOTECH DCIT FHQ Abuja, and DCP Operations Cross River State Police Command; before his elevation to the enviable rank of Commissioner of Police and subsequent posting to Police Special Fraud Unit (PSFU) Lagos.

CP Omodehinde was a member of the United Nations contingent to Kosovo 2000-2002 and Liberia 2005-2006, and Commander FPU Liberia, May 2013- Nov. 2013.

During his tour of Mission duties at the United Nations, CP Omodehinde was a recipient of United Nations (UN) Mission Medal Award in Kosovo (2001), UN Mission Medal Award in Liberia (2005), UN Mission Medal Award (2013), UNMIL Police Commissioner Letter of Commendation (2013) and IGP Letter of Commendation (2017).

CP Omodeinde attended Police Mobile Training (1993), Citizenship and Leadership Training (1988, 1993), United Nations Training Assistant Course at National War College, Abuja (2004), Civil Military Coordination Course CIMIC (2007), Police Staff College, Jos (2010), Strategic Leadership and Command Course SLCC (2020).

The CP is happily married with children.