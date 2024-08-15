New Constitution: Tanko Yakasai disagrees with The Patriots

A founding member of The Patriots, Alhaji Tanko Yakasai, has disagreed with the group over the solutions proposed to the country’s problems during a visit to President Bola Tinubu.

Yakasai, who was not part of the team that visited Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, spoke in a statement he issued.

He said in the statement: “I have observed with deep concern the recent visit by some members of The Patriots to the president, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, where they canvassed for a new constitution for our beloved country, Nigeria. As a founding member of this esteemed group and an elder statesman committed to the well-being of our nation, I must express my reservations about both the process and the content of the submission made during this visit.

“First, it is regrettable that due process was not followed in articulating the views that were presented to the president. A matter of such national importance requires thorough consultation, inclusive deliberation and the consensus of all founding members. The exclusion of key voices, particularly in a group like The Patriots, undermines the credibility and unity of our mission. It is essential that our decisions and representations are rooted in collective wisdom and not rushed or unilateral actions.

“Second, I align with the views expressed by President Olusegun Obasanjo that the core problem facing Nigeria is not necessarily the constitution or the tenure of office. The crux of our challenges lies in the attitude and character of those who operate the constitution. Without a change in the mindset and conduct of our leaders, even the most perfectly crafted constitution will fail to deliver the progress and stability we seek.

“In light of these concerns, I propose a more effective approach for The Patriots going forward. We must prioritize internal cohesion and rigorous debate before engaging in external advocacy. Our efforts should focus on promoting ethical leadership, accountability, and civic responsibility among those entrusted with governance. Only by addressing these fundamental issues can we hope to create a Nigeria that truly reflects the aspirations of its people.

“Let us remain steadfast in our commitment to the principles that brought us together, and ensure that our actions are always guided by the best interests of our nation. Finally, I advise the president to tread carefully, consult widely and think thoroughly on this matter as it relates directly to the interests of all Nigerians if the country is not to be plunged into chaos and instability.”

The Patriots is a group of elder statesmen across political, religious and ethnic divides.

