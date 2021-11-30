New Commissioner of Police resumes in Bauchi, outlines focus

The newly-deployed Commissioner of Police to Bauchi State, Umar Sanda, has solicited the understanding and cooperation of the media to enable him to discharge his duties effectively.

The CP spoke during the taking over of the Command from his predecessor, Sylvester Abiodun, in Bauchi on Monday.

Sanda said the Police Command needed the services of the media to enable it to succeed in the discharge of its operational duties, adding: “We will partner with the media for effective policing.”

He added that the law enforcement agency would continue to protect the lives and properties of the citizenry as well as respect their constitutional rights in line with global best practices.

The Commissioner emphasised that the command would ensure strict observance of the rules of engagement and adherence to the rule of law by recognising the rights of all.

He said the Command would ensure that crimes were reduced to the barest minimum.

Sanda said: “Our strategy would be based on intelligence gathering and the required expertise and holistic community engagement.

“We will be very proactive, preventive and reactive within the context of partnership, problem solving and community support.

“We will integrate the key components of modern policing by collaborating with all stakeholders on security.”

In his remarks the outgoing Commissioner appreciated the efforts of the media in publicising the activities of the command objectively and fairly.

He commended the people of the state for their passion in always trying to compliment the work of the police through community efforts and collaborations with sister agencies.

Abiodun noted that he would miss the popular delicacy of the Bauchi people, Masar Bauchi, and the good people of the state, while commending the state government for its unflinching support to the police.