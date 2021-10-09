New Commissioner of Police resumes in Anambra

Echeng Echeng on Friday assumed office as the 32nd Commissioner of Police in Anambra State.

Echeng succeeded CP Tony Olofu who served in that capacity between September 11, 2021 and October 5, 2021.

Olofu has since been redeployed to the Force Headquarters.

According to a statement by DSP Toochukwu Ikenga, the Police Public Relations Officer in Anambra State, Echeng solicited the cooperation of the public in the task of making the state a safe haven for all law abiding residents.

The CP also enjoined the officers and men of the Command to double their efforts and be ready to give their all in the job.

He said: “I don’t want to work with men who want to die, I want to work with men that want to live.

“How do we live?

“We stay and fight.”

The CP urged residents of the state to provide credible and timely crime prevention information and intelligence that would aid the fight against crime.

According to him, the CP can be reached on GSM number 08036448894.

Prior to his appointment as the Police Commissioner, Echeng, who holds a First Degree in History from the University of Maiduguri, was the CP in-charge of Bayelsa State.

He had also served as a former Police Component Commander, Joint Task Force, Operation Delta Safe, Deputy Commissioner of Police in-charge of Zonal CID, Zone-13, Ukpo, Anambra State.

He was CP Central Criminal Registry, FCID, Abuja, Compol Mopol Force Headquarters, Abuja and DC Border Patrol Force Headquarters Abuja among others.