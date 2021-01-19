Adeleke Adeyinka-Bode, the newly posted Kebbi State Commissioner of Police, has assumed duty in Birnin Kebbi.

DSP Nafi’u Abubakar, the command’s Public Relations Officer, said this in a statement on Tuesday in Birnin Kebbi.

Abubakar said Adeyinka-Bode took over from Agunbiade Oluyemi-Lasore, who has been deployed to Zone 11, Osogbo, following his promotion to the rank of Assistant Inspector- General of Police.

He said the new Commissioner of Police hails from Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara State and was enlisted into the force on March 3, 1990 as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police.

He said: “While in the force, he served in various capacities in different commands and formations.

“The CP assures the good people of Kebbi State of maximum protection of lives and property and solicits constant dissemination of credible information to enable the police serve them better.”