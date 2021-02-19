The newly-posted Commissioner, Kano State Police Command, Sama’ila Dikko, on Friday assumed duty at the command’s headquarters in Bompai, Kano.

This was contained in a statement by the command’s spokesman, DSP Abdullahi Haruna, in Kano.

It said Dikko, born in Lere Local Government Area of Kaduna State, enlisted into the Nigeria Police Force as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police on March 3, 1990 and trained at the famous Police Academy Annex, Kaduna.

The statement added: “Dikko served various postings such as Officer in Charge, Patrol and Guard (P&G), Divisional Crime Officer (DCO), Officer in Charge, General Investigation, SCID Rivers State, ADC to the Executive Governor of Nassarawa State, Dr Abdullahi Adamu.

“He also served as Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in eight Divisions in Rivers and Nassarawa States and Acting Area Commander, Langtang and Jos Metro, Plateau State, among others.

“Dikko attended many Courses, Seminars, and Workshops both within and outside the Country, such as Junior Command Course – Police Staff College, Jos, 2000, Conflict Management Training, 2003.

“Information Intelligence Course, Madrid, Spain 2004, Strategic Leadership and Command Course, Police Staff College, Jos, 2016 among others.

“The new CP is a seasoned police officer and has received many awards and commendations.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the new CP replaced Habu Ahmad, who was on January 28 promoted to the rank of Assistant Inspector General of Police.

—