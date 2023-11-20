New Commissioner of Police assumes duty in Jigawa 

The newly-appointed Commissioner of Police deployed to Jigawa State, Ahmadu Tijjani, has assumed duty.

This was contained in a statement by Lawan Shiisu, State Police Public Relations Officer, on Monday in Dutse.

Shiisu, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, said Tijjani’s deployment was sequel to the promotion of the outgoing CP, Emmanuel Effiong, to the rank of Assistant Inspector General of Police and redeployment to the office of the National Security Adviser.

He added that Ahmadu was born in Kano Municipal Local Government Area of Kano State and holds a Master’s Degree in Public Policy Administration.

Tijjani joined the police in 1992 as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police and served in various capacities in different states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

“With his wealth of experience, strategic plans, and commitment to collaborative efforts, the Jigawa State Police Command is confident that under his leadership, the security situation in the state will improve significantly, as the command is poised to create a safe and secure environment for all residents,” Shiisu wrote.

The statement quoted the new CP as soliciting cooperation, support and collaboration with security agencies, traditional and religious leaders, as well as relevant stakeholders in intelligence gathering to combat crimes in the State.