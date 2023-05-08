New Commissioner of Police assumes duty in Delta

A new Commissioner of Police, CP Wale Abass, has assumed duty at the Delta State Command promising “to build on existing security mechanisms already in place towards enthroning the reign of peace and safety” in the state.

Abass is taking over as the 21st Commissioner of Police in Delta state as the immediate past holder of the office, AIG Ari Muhammed Ali, is being transferred to Lagos State as the Assistant Inspector General Zone 2.

The new state police boss advised the public to always cooperate with the force and other security agencies at all times while tasking the youths not to allow themselves to be used for any act of criminality.

Abass noted that he was not new to Delta State and as such, would continue from where his predecessor stopped while assuring Deltans that the Command, under his leadership, would ensure that the state became uncomfortable for criminals.

Abass who hails from Ede North Local Government Area of Osun State holds a Bachelor’s degree in Philosophy and Political Science from the University of Lagos.

He also has a Master’s degree in International Law and Diplomacy also from UNILAG.

He was enlisted into the Nigeria Police Force on March 3, 1990, as a member of Course 16 Cadet ASP and trained in the elite Police Academy, Kaduna.

He has served in various capacities in the Nigeria Police Force which includes Unit Commander 16 Squadron (PMF), where he rose to become the Commander of the Squadron.

He also served as Area Commander Mubi, Adamawa State; Area Commander Railway, Lagos State Railway Command; Assistant Commissioner of Police, State CID Delta State; Area Commander ‘C’ Surulere, Lagos State; Deputy Commissioner of Police Operations, Yobe State; Deputy Commissioner of Police, SCID Asaba, Delta State; Deputy Commissioner of Police Ogun State; and Deputy Commissioner of Police, SCID Oyo State Command.

He was promoted to the rank of Commissioner of Police and posted to Benue State Command in 2022 where he served for a period of one year and four months before his deployment to Delta State as the 21st Commissioner of Police, Delta State Command.

CP Abass is married and blessed with children.