A new comedy series: “Chairman,” follows the story of Gbadebo (Muyiwa Adegoke), a wealthy and uneducated politician who is also the Chairman of the union.

Chairman buys a newspaper company in order to facilitate his political interest, but he ends up with a dying business that causes trouble on a daily basis than it makes profit.

The series was created by Bola Oba and Directed by Imoh Umoren and features top actors like Fathia Balogun Williams, Muyiwa Adegoke and Etinosa Idemudia.