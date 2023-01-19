New captivating TV series premiere on GOtv this January

GOtv, the home of affordable family entertainment, is adding more exciting series and drama this January for customers’ pleasure.

The add-ons by GOtv are juicy programmes on top channels for relaxation of customers after their daily hustle.

Top of the pack is the popular Investigation Discovery channel (GOtv channel 52), bringing more dark crimes to light in the new “Deadliest Kids” series set to premiere on January 17, 2023 at 7pm.

In addition, season four of the crime exposing series: “Body Cam,” will premiere January 18, 2023 at 9pm.

Another attention catcher is the new season of: “Loren and Alexei: After the Ninety Days.”

This is a story of a young couple planning for their coming babies.

It teaches life lessons on marriage and family interference, life challenges as young parents and inconvenient family decisions in-between.

Season two of the series premieres January 25, on TLC (GOtv channel 54), at 8:30pm.

Also showing every Monday on TLC is the reality TV series: “My 600-Ib Life.”

Each episode of the show tells how morbidly obese individuals weighing 600 pounds manage to reduce their weight to a required healthy level.

Tune in Mondays at 7pm for tips on healthy weight loss.

Local contents are not left out of the juicy programming.

Catch up with the latest episode of the Hausa series: “Lulu Da Andalu.”

The series is about a hunt for lost treasure by an adventurer, who out of the blue wants to trace the treasures of the richest man that ever lived, Mansa Musa, who ruled Mali, all for his selfish gain.

Showing on Daily on Africa Magic Hausa (GOtv channel 4) at 7:30pm.

Also part of this week’s programming on GOtv is the live coverage of English FA Cup matches.

On Wednesday, Leeds United and Leicester City will trade tackles at Elland Road, live on SS Football (Channel 31), at 8:45pm.

Stay connected to watch all these shows and more on GOtv. Get a GOtv decoder plus a GOtenna with a one-month Max subscription for N9,900.

Download the MyGOtv app to subscribe or upgrade or dial *288#.