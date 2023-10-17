New CAC boss assumes duty, vows to enhance revenue base

The newly appointed Registrar-General/Chief Executive Officer of the Corporate Affairs Commission, Hussaini Magaji, has vowed to increase the commission’s revenue base.

He spoke when he addressed the management of the commission upon his assumption of duty on Monday in Abuja.

The Registrar-General commended President Bola Tinubu for finding him worthy of the appointment and pledged to justify the confidence reposed in him.

Speaking on the vision of the commission, the new CAC boss said that increasing its revenue base would be accorded top priority attention in line with Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Magaji said: “Enhanced human capital development will also receive due attention.

“I am therefore soliciting the support and cooperation of the management and staff of the commission to enable me to deliver on this mandate.”

The CAC chief executive also expressed his willingness to “listen, learn, and build upon the commission’s successes”.

Responding on behalf of the management, the Director of Compliance, Justin Biraol, briefed the Registrar-General on the operations of the commission.

Biraol pledged the management’s commitment to ensure that Magaji succeeded in his new assignment.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Registrar-General later took a familiarisation tour of the departments and units of the commission.