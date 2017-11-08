New buses meant for transportation of National Assembly staff, visitors abandoned

New buses purchased by the management of the National Assembly for the transportation of staff of the National Assembly have been abandoned where they were parked upon purchase about three years ago.

The Eagle Online learnt that the mini buses were purchased to allow staff and visitors to the National Assembly easier access instead of trekking from the car park, which is some distance from the main building and other offices within the complex.

However, as at press time, no one had responded to enquiries on why the buses were abandoned.

Before the inroad of the dreaded group, Boko Haram, into Abuja, visitors and staff were allowed to park inside the National Assembly complex.

However, this was stopped to ensure adequate screening before anyone is allowed into the complex.

Only Senators, House of Representatives members and senior officials of the National Assembly are allowed to drive into the complex now.