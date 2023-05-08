New book on constitutional rights offers invaluable insight into working of Nigerian legal system

Constitutional law will be deepened with the presentation and release of the well researched book by Dr. Charles D. Mekwunye (SAN), titled: “Constitutional Law in Nigeria: Through the Judgements of the Supreme Court.”

The launch of the book and dinner will hold on May 11, 2023 at the Ladi Kwali Hall, Abuja Continental Hotel.

It will be chaired by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Honorable Justice Olukayode Ariwoola.

With the just concluded general election, political parties and politicians are constantly seeking legal interpretations from the law courts and this book is coming at a time when constitutional law is taking centre stage.

Dr. Mekwunye also draws on key judgements of Nigeria’s apex court to provide readers with a detailed understanding of this important area of law and how they shape the Nigerian society.

“Constitutional Law in Nigeria” explores the key principles of the Constitution, including the separation of powers, fundamental rights, election petitions, federalism, as well as the importance of dissenting judgements at appellate courts.

Through a detailed examination of key Appeal Court judgements, the book provides readers with an unparalleled insight into how these principles have been interpreted and applied in practice.

Drawing on Dr. Mekwunye’s extensive legal knowledge and experience, the book offers insights into some of the most pressing legal issues of our time, including freedom of speech, privacy rights and equal protection under the law.

He also explores how constitutional rights have evolved over time and the challenges that the Nigerian society faces in upholding them.

“This is the first of a series of books that will be written following my experiences as a legal practitioner in my determination to promote, protect and actualise the constitutional rights of my clients to exercise their right of appeal over decisions/rulings and judgements,” he said in the preface of the book.