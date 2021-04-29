The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has put President Buhari and the Service Chiefs on the alert after God spoke to him about the new dimension of terrorism in Nigeria.

The man of God revealed that there is a new set of Boko Haram Terrorists in Nigeria and they are going after sensitive establishments in the country, especially the road leading to the Presidential Villa, also known as Aso Rock, Central Bank of Nigeria, National Assembly and Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation.

He made it known that those establishments are being targeted for bomb attack, and that the government should immediately work on the security in those areas in order to avert these attacks which is very urgent.

Ayodele said: “There are new set of Boko Haram Terrorists that are mainly targeting some government establishments that include the Central Bank of Nigeria, National Assembly, House of Representatives and the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation.

“I foresee that they are targeting these places for serious bomb attacks, except the government immediately reorganizes security in these areas.

“These terrorists will also attack universities, governors and the road to the Presidential Villa should also be protected.

“I see them striking there too.”