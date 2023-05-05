New Assistant Comptroller takes over in Customs zone A

Following the retirement of Zonal Coordinator Zone ‘A’ Assistant Comptroller General (ACG) Adeyanju Aremu, a new Zonal Coordinator ACG, Festus Okun has assumed duty as the Coordinator Zone ‘A’.

This was revealed in a statement made available to newsmen in Lagos Thursday.

At a brief ceremony in her office, the retiring ACG thanked the Customs Management, led by retired Col. Hameed Ibrahim Ali for the confidence reposed in her with her posting as Zonal Coordinator up till the time of her retirement.

The outgoing Coordinator described Zone ‘A’ as the bedrock and microcosm of the Nigeria Customs Service and charged officers in the zone to work assiduously towards supporting the new Zonal Coordinator to succeed.

She highlighted the giant strides of the zone in the areas of revenue and anti-smuggling and expressed confidence in the capacity and competence of the new zonal coordinator to take the zone to the next level.

While thanking the principal officers in the zone, she urged them to ensure that the new zonal coordinator was given all necessary support.

On his part, Okun thanked his predecessor for the enviable standard which Zone ‘A’ had attained under her regime and promised to bring his wealth of experience to bear in setting new standard as a way of continuity.

He wished the retiring ACG well in her future endeavours.

Okun was born in Ose Local Government Area of Ondo State, Nigeria.

He obtained a Bachelor of Science (B.Sc) degree in Sociology from Ondo State University and also obtained Masters in Public Administration from University of Lagos.

The technocrat joined the Nigeria Customs Service in 1989.

He has served in various Customs Commands in different capacities such as: trained Automated System for Customs Data (ASYCUDA) Technical Supervisor, Area Project Manager in Lilypond and Area Project Manager Tincan Island others.