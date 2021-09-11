New Anambra State Commissioner of Police resumes

Tony Olofu has assumed office as the 31st Commissioner of Police in Anambra State.

DSP Toochukwu Ikenga, spokesman of the Command, made the disclosure in a statement in Awka on Friday.

Olofu’s assumption of duty followed the redeployment of Chris Owolabi, the erstwhile CP in the state, to the Force Headquarters, Abuja.

Until his redeployment, Olofu was the CP Counter Terrorism Unit, Director Operations and Intelligence, National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons at the Office of the National Security Adviser, Abuja.

He had been Area Commander, Kubwa, Abuja; Commander Operation, Doo Akpo, Bayelsa State Police Command as an Assistant Commissioner of Police.

As a Deputy Commissioner of Police, he was also the DC, Operations Ebonyi State and the DC in charge of Criminal Investigation Department in Bauchi State.

According to Ikenga, Olofu hails from Apa Local Government Area in Benue State and was born in October 1963

He added: “He obtained a BSc degree in Sociology from the University of Jos.

“He was enlisted into the Nigeria Police Force as Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police on March 3, 1990.

“CP Olofu has attended a host of professional and staff courses including Advanced Detective Course, Squadron Command Course, Tactical Leadership and Command Course and Strategic Leadership/Command Course, Jos respectively.”