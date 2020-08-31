A new Commissioner of Police, Amiengheme Andrew, has assumed duty at the Akwa Ibom State Police Command.

CSP Nnudam Frederick, the command’s spokesman, announced this in a statement in Uyo on Monday.

Fredrick said the new Commissioner took over from Imohimi Edgal as the 30th Commissioner of Police in the state.

“The new police boss holds a Masters Degree in Public Administration (MPA) from Lagos State University and a Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) degree in Economics from Bendel State University, now Ambrose Alli University,” he said.

Fredrick said the Commissioner joined the Nigeria Police Force as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police in 1988.

He said Andrew had served in various capacities in the force within and outside the country, including the United Nations missions.

The Command spokesman quoted the Commissioner as promising to bring his wealth of experience to bear in fighting crime in the state.