New AIG Zone 5 resumes, warns personnel against extortion, bullying

The new Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone 5, Benin, Ahmad Abdurrahman, has warned against bullying and extortion by any police personnel serving in the zone.

Abdurrahman gave the warning in an interview he granted the the News Agency of Nigeria in Benin on Saturday.

He also warned officers in the zone, comprising Edo and Delta States, against being overbearing on suspects, saying they had their own rights.

“I will not tolerate bullying, extortion, and officers being overbearing on suspects because even suspects have their own rights,” the AIG said.

Abdurrahman described a policeman as one who does his job without fear or favour and in accordance with the law.

The Assistant Inspector-General said officers in the zone must work in accordance with the provisions of the force law and police act.

“This means they must not indulge in illegal duty and harassment of citizens. In everything they do, they must follow the law,” he said.

The AIG noted that police officers in the zone must rededicate themselves to duties and ensure internal security through hard work and sincerity.

He added that sincerity was an essential element in nation building, especially in security job and added that the police must protect and guarantee citizens’ rights and human dignity.

Abdurrahman emphasised that his mission was to supervise the officers and Commissioners of Police in the two states and ensure that the zone was peaceful and free from crimes.

He added: “I’m also in the zone to ensure that the environment is cleansed of criminals and criminalities and ensure that unscrupulous elements are picked up and prosecuted.

“By so doing the environment will be conducive for the law-abiding citizens.”

NAN reports that Abdurrahman resumed office in the Zone 5 headquarters Benin on December 16.