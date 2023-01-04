New AIG Zone 15 assumes duty in Maiduguri

The newly appointed Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) Zone 15, Yahaya Abubakar, has assumed duty in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, North Eastern Nigeria.
The Zonal Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Geoffrey Atsache disclosed this in a statement in Maiduguri Wednesday.
The AIG pledged to work with the military and other security agencies to strengthen and sustain security in Borno and Yobe.
He therefore called for inter-agency cooperation and intelligence sharing for enhanced crime control and public safety in the zone.
Abubakar also solicited for maximum support and cooperation of the general public in Borno and Yobe to sustain the prevailing peace and stability in the zone.
Abubakar who hails from Uba in Hong Local Government Area of Adamawa, was a member of the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies, Kuru.
He holds a Bachelor of Law Degree from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria and enlisted into the Nigeria Police Force as a member of Cadet ASP Course 17 in May, 1992.
The AIG has served in different capacities across the country in the areas of crime management, public safety, investigation, administration and operations.
Abubakar has also served in the United Nations Mission in Liberia and African Union Mission in Somalia as Senior Police Adviser to the Somali National Police.
He was Commissioner of Police in Yobe and at the Force Headquarters, Abuja in charge of Community Policing Unit.
The new AIG was one time Staff Officer to the Inspector General of Police, Legal Adviser to the Chairman, Police Service Commission and as Police Liaison Officer to the Commission, among others.