New AIG Zone 15 assumes duty in Maiduguri

The Zonal Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Geoffrey Atsache disclosed this in a statement in Maiduguri Wednesday.

The AIG pledged to work with the military and other security agencies to strengthen and sustain security in Borno and Yobe.

He therefore called for inter-agency cooperation and intelligence sharing for enhanced crime control and public safety in the zone.

Abubakar also solicited for maximum support and cooperation of the general public in Borno and Yobe to sustain the prevailing peace and stability in the zone.