New 3SC Chairman fires management staff

It was a Tsunami like situation in Ibadan as the new chairman of Shooting Stars, Lekan Salami, announced the removal of all the management team of the club headed by General Manager, former international, Dimeji Lawal.

Apart from the General Manager, the technical crew, also led by Gbenga Ogunbote, were all asked to go as the chairman began his tenure and plans to turn the fortune of the club around.

Also asked to go is the Media Officer of the club, Tosin Omojola, who posted on his social media platform that the journey of six years has ended well for him.

“All is well that ends well,” he wrote. “Six years journey ends today. Glad that I left bubbling with life. A very rough path, a tough path but to God be the glory. All the best to 3SC.”

It is yet to be seen how the new management will unveil to prepare for the new season expected to kick off on August 22, 2025.

