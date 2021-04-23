MC Oluomo Jr, the son of the Chairman, National Union of Road Transport Workers, Musiliu Ayinde Akinsanya, aka MC Oluomo, has advised his followers on social media to never be ashamed of their parents, no matter what they do to earn a living.

The young man, who refers to himself as MC Oluomo Jr, said that as long as you are “breathing and eating” from your parents hardwork, you should never be ashamed of their jobs.

He wrote: “Never be ashamed of your family background, even if your dad is a conductor, farmer, pepper seller, vegetable seller, ETC…

“Never be ashamed, I’m saying this cause I know few people are not proud of their parent, as long as we’re breathing and eating from their hard work be happy.”

Meanwhile, some social media users didn’t hesitate to describe his father as a thug.

@DonAlfonso99: “Even if they are thieves in your family, Of course why should you be ashamed lol😂.”

@tope_femi: “What does he know? Mr adviser. Your dad fed you with public money that belongs to the people.”

@Fshiondoctor: “Son of a tout advices Nigerians. Wonderful.”

@ yusufu43134237: “Because his papa be head of touts abii lmao.”

@A_RWAC: “So now we’re giving audience to MC Oluomo son? Like, see finish don dey wear Gucci for this country.”