Bayern Munich and Germany captain Manuel Neuer has been voted Germany’s Player of the Year for 2020 by fans of the German national team.

Neuer, 34, won everything there is to win at club level in 2020 with Bayern by lifting the Bundesliga, DFB Cup, UEFA Champions League, DFL Supercup and UEFA Supercup titles in a dream year for the record Bundesliga champions.

Now, with 57.8 per cent of the vote, Neuer has been voted as the best of the best in Germany by fans of the national team.

His Bayern teammate Serge Gnabry came second, while Borussia Mönchengladbach’s Matthias Ginter claimed third in the vote.

Neuer made four appearances for the national team in 2020 due to the coronavrius-enforced break in the season, which also saw the EURO2020 tournament rescheduled for the summer of 2021.

In total, Neuer has made 96 appearances for his country, which has him 15th in the all-time appearance list for the four-time World Cup winners.