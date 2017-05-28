Neuer marries on crutches

LATEST NEWS:
Neuer-e1497331173505.jpg
Germany goalkeeper, Manuel Neuer, and his wife, Nina Weiss, have completed their nuptials.
The happy couple tied the knot in the picturesque Adriatic town of Monopoli – which is in the province of Bari, Italy.
Despite being on crutches, due to a broken foot, Neuer was a picture of happiness as he and Weiss posed for snaps afterwards.
In attendance at the ceremony was Mario Gotze, accompanied with his model girlfriend Ann-Kathrin Brommel, as the German playmaker showed support for his international team-mate.
While his life is in order off the pitch, on it Neuer is hoping to return to action for the start of next season after missing the business end of this campaign due to injury.
The Bayern Munich stopper fractured his left foot during the 4-2 defeat by Real Madrid in Tuesday’s Champions League quarter-final second leg in April – ruling him out for the rest of the term.
The 31-year-old was injured in extra time during the build-up to Cristiano Ronaldo’s third goal as Bayern lost 6-3 on aggregate.
Neuer will hope his international team-mates can add the Confederations Cup this summer to their World Cup triumph three years ago when they travel to Russia later this month.


