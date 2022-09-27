Neuer, Goretzka train with Bayern Munich after recovering from COVID-19

Team captain Manuel Neuer and midfielder Leon Goretzka trained with Bayern Munich on Tuesday after recovering from coronavirus infections.

The duo tested positive last week while with the German national team for the UEFA Nations League matches.

They returned home to quarantine and missed the UEFA Nations League games against Hungary and England.

Both Neuer and Goretzka should be available for Bayern Munich game against Bayer Leverkusen on Friday.

The Bavarians are going through a bad moment in the league, with three draws and one defeat in the last four games.

Bayern Munich are fifth in the Bundesliga, five points behind leaders Union Berlin.

