Netizens reacts as DJ Cuppy prophesies 2025 will be her last single Valentine’s Day

Nigerian Disc Jockey Florence Otedola, better known as DJ Cuppy, has prophesied that Valentine’s Day 2025 will be her last one as an unmarried woman.

The 32-year-old, in a post via her X handle, expressed faith in God to help her get a husband.

She wrote, “Happy #ValentinesDay to me! Manifesting that this is my last one unmarried… Lord, do your thing!”

Diverse reactions trailed behind her post. While some professed love to her, others dished out unsolicited advice and even made recommendations for life partners.

Ogunniyi Taiwo (@tcarz45) wrote: “Baby come let me give you love unconditionally.”

Another X user “SanTa ExqCobar”≠ (@SanTaExqCobar) commented: “If na bad character make you never marry, change am. Happy Val ❤️.”

Mr Gibenny (@mrgibenny) suggested: “@uchecrypt is single @cuppymusic. @Crypto__hub is single @cuppymusic. Choose either of them, you won’t regret it.”

Mezie Abia (@MezieAbia) had this advice for Cuppy: “I hope you do realize that the Lord will not find husband for you? Go out there and make use of your woman skills to lure a man who will stick with you. We can’t have a good number of handsome and single men roaming the cities, and you’re always worrying and disturbing Lord to do His thing every damn year.

“Heaven helps those who help themselves, therefore, make a haste while the sun shines (sic).”

Olubunmi Aro (@bummiearo) wrote: “Don’t be under any pressure to marry please.”

Sulucious (@sulucious) asked Cuppy to marry him. “Let get married, na you they fine who get money,” he wrote.

DJ Cuppy announced her relationship with British boxer, Ryan Taylor, in December 2022.

After getting to know each other for 25 days, she disclosed that they got engaged.

However, after unfollowing one another on Instagram in July 2023, the couple gave rise to rumour that they were no longer together.

Cuppy later opened up about the failed relationship while recounting the setbacks in her life at an event.

