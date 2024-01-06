Netizens gift over N2m to lady criticised for waking up at 4:50am to cook for husband

Netizens have donated over N2 million to a Nigerian lady who was criticised for disclosing that she wakes up at 4.50am daily to prepare food for her husband.

X user, #_Debbie_OA, went viral after she shared on X how she started waking up at 4:50 am to cook for her husband after her husband told her his colleague brought two spoons with her food so that they could eat together.

She tweeted, “I’ve always been too lazy to wake up and get his lunch ready. But the day he told me a colleague brought two spoons so he’ll eat with her was the day I set my alarm for 4:50am.”

The tweet generated controversy with females dragging.

An x user, UjuAnya, had written, “So you’re saying you rise before dawn to cook for an able-bodied adult, so that he doesn’t beg coworkers for food and f**k somebody for day-old rice and chicken.”

Another user, emelleionaire, wrote, “Just married and someone can steal him with small okro and pounded yam? So my sister in Christ, what is your war plan for when your beggar husband comes across stew that is sweeter than yours?”

Another user, Kryztanah, added, “It happens o, one happened in my office like that, guy is a young married man, girl is single, it started with girl bringing food for guy, then they became inseparable, like everyone knew they were romantically connected together”

Despite the controversy, a group of X users rallied support for her by contributing to celebrate her dedication.

Sharing screenshots of her account balance she wrote, “She’fe pami ni I’ve never seen this amount before. I’ve been busy at the hospital, turned off DND to see this, ahhh Jesus. Thank you all so much

“To everyone responsible for this, I don’t have words, but I’ve cried out my heart in prayers for every one who donated, reposted and wished me well. My head hurts and I just want to sleep. Thank you all so much.

“Oh I forgot to mention that an Angel recommended me for a Virtual Assistant role, Remote, 50k monthly. What else do I want??? Amazing Mercy.

“Where’s the tweet with my account number again gan sef. Please it’s okay, I’m scared”

While commending her, an X user, Captainchuks_81, wrote, “You went on your kneels using your office as the wife to ask God for help with a sincere heart for a loving husband and you think money is where God will stop. Brace up for more shocker, money is the least of things onise iyanu uses in showing off.”

Another user, Benn_X1 wrote, “When men find a good woman on the TL, they praise her and even contribute money for her. Nobody is thinking about ‘snatching’ her from her husband. Any man who is rumoured to be a good husband automatically becomes a target for snatching.”

“My wife and I sent your husband 50K. God has answered your prayers. I love what you seem to have in your family,” Solomon_Buchi added.

Wizrabab10 tweeted, “Nobody has said anything about whether she has Masters or PhD. Whether she works or not is blatantly irrelevant..Family values and Feminine grace >>>>>.”

As at press time, Netizens have also donated almost N1m to X user, _Debbie_OA, husband.