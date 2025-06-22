Netherlands returns 119 looted Benin bronzes to Nigeria

The Netherlands has formally handed over 119 Benin Bronzes to Nigeria, marking the single largest repatriation of artefacts in the country’s history.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the artefacts, which included commemorative heads and intricately crafted plaques, were looted in 1897.

This was during the British invasion of the ancient Benin Kingdom.

The bronzes were auctioned all over Europe, where some ended up in Dutch museums, including the Wereld Museum in Leiden, and have been exhibited for over a century.

The masterpieces were formally returned at the official signing ceremony of the handing over of the Benin Bronzes on Saturday at the National Museum Onikan, Lagos.

The Minister, Ministry of Arts, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, said the repatriation was more than just the return of artefacts but the restoration of national dignity.

Musawa said the artefacts spoke eloquently of an era of unparalleled cultural brilliance where bronze was transformed into intricate masterpieces that chronicled the history, customs and aspirations of a very proud people.

She said it was also a testament to a narrative of recovery and hope for the future restoration and benefit of generations of Nigerians that needed to feel as part of the story and history that continues to bind them as a people.

She said: “They are the living embodiment of the soul and spirit of the Benin Kingdom.

“Each bronze carries with it a fragment of the story of our ancestors, our heritage, and our shared humanity.

“It is a testament to the resilience of a people whose history can no longer be told solely through the lens of loss.”

The Minister noted that the return aligned with the UNESCO 1970 Convention, which prohibits the illicit trade and retention of cultural property.

Musawa urged the global community to understand that Nigeria needed to reclaim its history and heritage, and follow suit.

She commended President Bola Tinubu for his unwavering support in ensuring that the artefacts were returned.

The Minister also commended the Dutch Government for deciding to be on the right side of history, by correcting one that was littered with pain.

The Director-General of the National Commission for Museums and Monuments (NCMM), Olugbile Holloway, said it was a collective victory that could not be accorded to an individual, agency or government.

Holloway noted that there were many more Benin artefacts in other museums that had not been returned.

He disclosed that plans were underway for the German Government to return over a thousand bronzes back to Nigeria.

He said the agreement had already been signed.

“We just had a meeting last week with the German ambassador also about the bronzes in Germany, an extensive meeting,” he said.

Holloway thanked the Oba of Benin for trusting the NCMM on how the artefacts were being managed and moved.

He added: “I will implore you all not to just look at them as physical objects.

“These are embodiments of the spirit and identity of the people in which they were taken from.

“People must start to appreciate where they come from so they can tell their children the stories, and their children can tell their children.”

According to Holloway, the returned Bronzes are expected to be preserved and displayed in Nigeria, with some planned for the Edo Museum in Benin.

The traditional ruler of Benin Kingdom, Oba Ewuare II, expressed gladness at the official handing over, even though the artefacts had been presented to him at the palace a few days ago, before taking them to storage.

The traditional ruler, who was represented by his first daughter, Princess Iku Ewuare-Aimiuwu, thanked individuals and institutions that ensured the artefacts were returned to Nigeria.

NAN also reports that Dutch Government officials, museum representatives, and stakeholders in the arts, tourism, and culture industries were present at the handover.

Also, the Ambassador for International Cultural Cooperation of the Netherlands, Dewi Van de Weerd, said the bronzes depicted the dynamic history and culture of the Benin Kingdom, the people as well as their relationships with other societies.

According to Van de Weerd, when individuals understand their roots, where they are from, then they can shape their future.

She noted that the Netherlands’ intention was to continue dialogue with other museums that had Nigeria’s artefacts in their collection.

