Streaming service, Netflix, has acquired exclusive rights to “One Lagos Night”, a film produced by Nigerian filmmaker, Ekene Som Mekwunye, and scheduled to be released on May 29.

Netflix Inc is an American over-the-top content platform and production company, with headquarters in Los Gatos, California, United States of America.

The company’s primary business is a subscription-based streaming service, offering online streaming from a library of films and television series, including those produced in-house.

The producer took to his instagram handle @ekeneMekwunye on Wednesday to announce the good news to fans and movies lovers.

“Happy to announce that Netflix has acquired the exclusive rights to my film ONE LAGOS NIGHT. We launch in a few days. Can’t wait for you to see this,” Mekwunye wrote.

The film has a line up of Nollywood movie stars like Ikponmwosa Gold, Kunle Idowu, aka Frank Donga, in the lead role.

Other stars include Ali Nuhu, Eniola Badmus, Gbubemi Ejeye, Ogbolor Ani Iyoho and Genoveva Umeh.

The film was also screened on Sunday at the final night of the “Nollywood Week Film Festival”, which held from May 6 to 10.

“Really honoured to have my film ‘ONE LAGOS NIGHT’, selected to be the closing film at @nollywoodweek Paris this Sunday.

“You get a chance to see it before its official release, via the link in my bio and don’t forget to vote after.”

The movie talked about the life of an unemployed graduate, who risks his freedom to commit a crime that he hoped would pay off big time.

Ekene Som Mekwunye is a Filmmaker and Photographer, his short film titled: “Oblivious,” won an AMVCA for best short film in 2015 as well as a few others.

He also produced the short film “The Encounter” that has gained international recognition, and has been reviewed on Newsweek as well.

The filmmaker has worked for MNET and MTV in the past, before starting Riverside Productions, producers of shows like My Big Nigerian Wedding and DMC world DJ championship.

According to him, he is a trained filmmaker and photographer passionate about Africa and its people.

The renowned filmmaker has made the entertainment industry so proud with his immense contribution to the sector.

NAN.