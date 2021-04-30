Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, on Friday ordered full investigation into the stampede that occurred at a Jewish religious festival in northern Israel that left dozens dead.

Netanyahu visited the site in the town of Meron, where he met police and others involved in rescue efforts. He called the events one of the greatest disasters to befall the State of Israel.

He expressed sympathy to the families of the victims and wished those who were injured a full recovery.

Netanyahu also called for people to refrain from sharing rumours on social media.

He declared that Sunday would be a national day of mourning.

Meanwhile, President Reuven Rivlin’s office has called for those in search of the people still missing to contact the presidential office.

“We will make every effort to find them,” he said.