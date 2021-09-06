Nesta tips Tomori to further improve

Former AC Milan defender Alessandro Nesta is a fan of Fikayo Tomori.

After joining in January on-loan from Chelsea, Tomori signed permanently in the summer.

Nesta said, “Tomori has an incredible speed. And room for growth: he can improve further.

“(Alessio) Romagnoli must return to the levels of some time ago, he can succeed. You won’t stay at Milan for seven years if you are not excellent players.”

Nesta also commented on Gigio Donnarumma’s departure for PSG.

He continued: “Milan today cannot afford to keep a goalkeeper who asks for 12 million. Compared to his choice, he went to a very high level. Of course, Milan lost him for nothing: a shame.”