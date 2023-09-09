NESREA inaugurates committee to tackle poaching at Kano Zoo

The Kano State Zoological and Wildlife Management Agency (KAZOWMA) in collaboration with National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency(NESREA) has inaugurated a 12-man committee to safeguard Falgore Game Reserve, Kano.

This is contained in a statement issued to newsmen by the Public Relations Officer of the agency, Farouk Isa-Musa, Friday in Kano.

The statement said that the Managing Director of KAZOWMA, Sadiq Kura-Mohammed, tasked the committee to come out with ways to curtail poaching and charcoal making at the reserve.

He said KAZOWMA would not fold its hands and watch saboteurs destroy any game reserve in the state.

Kura-Muhammed warned defaulters to desist from such acts to avoid negative consequences on the environment such as climate change and global warming.

Earlier, the State Coordinator of NESREA, Alhaji Lukman Muhammad-Lawan urged members of the committee to be dedicated in discharging their duties.

He said NESREA is also committed to wildlife conservation, biodiversity preservation, and safeguarding the environment in general.