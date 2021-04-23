The Chairman of the Nigerian Governors ‘ Forum, Kayode Fayemi, says the forum is collaborating with the Nigerian Economic Summit Group to strengthen democratic and economic institutions.

Yinka Iyinolakan, NESG’s Head of Corporate Communications, said in a statement on Friday that Fayemi gave the assurance during the inauguration of the NESG-NGF Economic Roundtable Steering Committee.

Fayemi, who is also the Governor of Ekiti State, said the steering committee was tasked with the responsibility of strengthening institutional relationships between all tiers of government.

Iyinolakan said other governors in attendance at the virtual inauguration included Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State; Muhammed Yahaya of Gombe State; and Seyi Makinde of Oyo State.

“The virtual inauguration was also attended by NESG Board Members such as Mr Asue Ighodalo, Mr Folusho Philips, Mr Udeme Ufot, Ms Amina Maina and Mr Kyari Bukar.

“Other representatives of the private sector included Mrs Funke Opeke, CEO MainOne Cable; Mr Chidi Ajaere, Chairman GIG Group,” she said.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the NESG, Asue Ighodalo, said the NNER was based on the Memorandum of Understanding signed between both institutions in October 2020.

Ighodalo stated it had become imperative for subnational governments to step forward and help create an industrialised and diversified economy.

He said that rising inflation, depreciating currency, falling foreign reserves and a host of other economic challenges make it necessary for subnational governments to be empowered to drive long term economic growth.

He added that the recently held 26th Nigerian Economic Summit recommended actions including enhancing subnational competitiveness.

He urged states to focus on their strengths and identify their endowments to create enabling environment to attract investments.

Ighodalo reiterated the need for states to increase investment in critical infrastructure that can help drive growth into various sectors of rural and state economies.

He implored state governments to adopt and implement the recommendations of the 26th Nigerian Economic Summit.

“States should build strong institutional frameworks to fix institutional problems.

“They should also adopt consistent policies and provide the necessary support, capabilities and capacities that will enhance rural development, deepen partnerships and build the capacity for subnational economies to drive economic growth,” he advised.